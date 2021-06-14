The topic looked at the form and function of hearts and how to keep them healthy and as part of their work, .

Children also held a virtual meeting with a man who suffers from a heart condition to learn more.

Teacher Callum Tyler explained, “The discussions during the topic prompted a conversation about defibrillators and how important they can be in life saving within a community like Hucknall

Children organised fun days including obstacles courses for the whole school. Photo: Lou Brimble

"Children were keen to help and so Teachers set the challenge of raising £1000 so that we could have a defibrillator located on the school gates at Hillside.”

Charged with the planning and fundraising were the year six children, who organised a series of events to raise the £1,000 necessary for the lifesaving kit.

Mr Tyler continued: “The year six planning team has done everything, from organising events to be age-appropriate so everyone in school can take a part, to advertising the event with families and the community.”

Lewis Boothby, a year six pupil, said: The defibrillator is for our community so if anyone has a cardiac arrest then they can get to one really quickly.

Teachers and children took part in fundraising events. Photo: Lou Brimble

"At the moment the nearest defibrillator is seven minutes away and we thought people should be able to reach one quicker.

"We have planned a few events including a whole school fun day where you pay £1 to wear the clothes you want, and also an obstacle course for everyone to have a go at.”

Alex Humphreys, a fellow year six pupils, also helped to plan events and commented: “We have done a different activity for each year group so that everyone can have a go.

"We have hurdles and jumping activities and a bean bag toss, we also have a ‘guess the name of the Teddy’ and guessing how many sweets are in the jar competition.”

“We needed £1,000 for the defibrillator which is such a good idea because then at least our community can reach one easily.

"We have contacted local businesses to tell them what we are doing and also told parents and there are a lot of kind-hearted people who are helping us to raise the money needed.

"We are determined to hit our target.”

Now the school says its running total for the fundraising has doubled the original target and is currently at £2,300 allowing children to fund a second defibrillator to serve the Hucknall community.

On hearing about children’s efforts, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service donated a defibrillator case to the school.

Mr Tyler said: “We have been very pleasantly surprised by how many families have rallied behind this cause.

"The year six children organised everything and we hit our target very quickly, in the main because the children planned the fundraising events so well and people have been so generous.

"We have had a conversation about what we would do if we go over the target, and we talked about potentially buying a second defibrillator and donating it to another school in Hucknall.

"At this point we have raised about £2,300.”