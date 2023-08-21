Hucknall serves up a treat as Ashfield Food & Drink Festival is another lip-smacking success

All roads led to Hucknall for food fans at the weekend as the town once again played host to the annual Ashfield Food & Drink Festival.

Thousands of people again attended the event, which saw a selection of classic foods and internationally-inspired dishes to excite the taste buds.

The festival celebrates the best food and drink producers from the region and across the UK with local flavours from the likes Hucknall’s Lincoln Green Brewery and Torkard Cider, to street food from the likes of Germany, Sri Lanka and the USA.

Taking over High Street in Hucknall, the festival took place on Sunday, August 20 and visitors again enjoyed the mouthwatering selection of food and drink produce, all in the company of live music from the Red Hot Band, and a live cookery demonstration by a healthy- eating chef.

The event was again organised by Ashfield Council, who thanked everyone for making this year’s event one of the biggest and best yet.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, was among the many at the event.

He said: “Its great to see the event grow as it has since the first festival four years ago.

"Residents now anticipate the event and, let’s be honest, if you were near the town centre on Sunday, you couldn’t have missed the wonderful smells coming from the High Street.”

“The weather came out to play and I would like to say big thank you from Hucknall councillors to the stall holders, businesses and residents who make this event the success it has become, and the hard work put in by the council’s teams.”

Exhibitors this year were: Back-a-Yard Cuisine, Beanin Coffee, Blondie Brownie Bakes, Breeosh - The Scandinavian Bakery, British Food Box, Brocklebys Pies, Castle Dining, Chilli Guys, Colombo Street, Cook It Up UK, De One Kitchen Ltd, Feast of the East, Feinkost, Fig Tree, Istanbull Grill, Kimberley Craft Ales, Koala Kitchen, Lazydog Distillery Lincoln Green Brewery, Lopiano, Mr Olive UK, Outlaw Cookie Club, Paddington’s Waffle Station, Penny Lane Fudge, Personalise-it-4-Me R&G Thai Curry Paste, Rotary Club, Rupert Mole, Samuels Catering Shola & Spice, Staffs Savoury Scotch Eggs, Taartie, Tasty States, The Sinfully Sweet Pastry Company, The Sizzling Kitchen (Die Brutzelnde Kuche), Torkard Cider, Wawoo Mochi Donuts.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Big attendance Thousands of people headed for Hucknall for the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival. Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Sweet treats Some delicious puddings, cakes and desserts were there to tempt the sweeth-toothed. Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . International flavours As well as UK fare, there were plenty of exotic flavours from overseas to sample too. Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales