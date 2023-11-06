Residents of a Hucknall housing estate have blasted the management company that runs and maintains a nearby park after several dogs became ill.

A number of dog owners on Merlin Park say their dogs have been poisoned by ragwort cuttings left all over the park after grass cutting.

Ragwort is a weed that has always grown on Merlin Park but is toxic to dogs.

The park is maintained by The Land Trust and cutting was carried out on the park a few weeks ago by contractors John O’Conner.

Signs have now been put up at Merlin Park warning dog owners about the ragwort cuttings. Photo: Submitted

However, one Merlin Park resident contacted your Dispatch to say claim that workers did not pick the cuttings up, leaving ragwort all over the park.

This was then eaten or chewed by dogs, which have become ill as a result and needed expensive vet treatment.

Furious residents say this is just the latest example of bad service they say they are receiving from The Land Trust.

One said: “There are approximately 700 houses, each paying £350 each a year for Land Trust to maintain the park.

"Land Trust keep hiking fees yet management and workmanship is poor.

“It’s now five weeks since the grass cutting and they still haven't picked the up ragwort cuttings.

"They are refusing to meet face to face with residents to talk about it – they just want a Teams meeting online to hide behind a screen.

“Yet they are still take £350 a year from each of the 700 properties.

A Land Trust spokesperson said: “Land Trust Residential Services would like to assure residents of Merlin Park it takes their concerns about site safety extremely seriously.

"While we are aware there are concerns about ragwort on Merlin Park, particularly in regard to the safety and wellbeing of residents’ pets, we would like to reassure residents that we are continuing to work with our contractor to ensure the removal of the remaining meadow and grass arisings from the site as soon as possible, despite last month being one of the wettest Octobers for some time.

“Ragwort is a common wildflower and poses no danger to dogs unless it is ingested.

"Our advice remains to keep dogs on leads as much as possible and supervise them at all times, in line with the signs displayed on site.

“The residents at Merlin Park pay Land Trust a capped service fee which is charged in accordance with the legal agreements they signed when purchasing their properties on the estate.

"The fee covers the maintenance of the open green spaces, play area and SuDS system, as well as routine bin-emptying, health and safety checks and weekly site inspections from our estates team.

“Land Trust value all residents’ feedback and works collaboratively with homeowners at Merlin Park through a resident working/steering group, allowing residents to understand the management process and how Merlin Park is maintained.

“Alongside this, we have been working with the local MP Mark Spencer, to deal with residents’ concerns about the park and reassure them that we are working with the contractor to make sure that the site specifications are met to the standards set in the management plan.

“Where concerns have arisen, we have endeavoured to address all of them as soon as possible, instructing contractors to undertake any work necessary.”