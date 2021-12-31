Hucknall shop revamp part of £2.3 million investment in Nottinghamshire
The revamp of a popular Hucknall shop was part of a £2.3 million investment in its stores by the Co-op in 2021.
The business splashed the cash in Nottinghamshire, including on an overhaul for the shop on Watnall Road at the junction with Chatsworth Drive.
Overall, Central England Co-op has spent more than £8 million in the last year.
The food stores now offer shoppers a more expansive range of products and all stores are now powered by 100% renewable energy.
Co-op store manager Natalie Smith said: “All of us here at Central England Co-op across our trading area are proud to be part of such great communities and the investment in new and revamped, more modern food stores in the last 12 months has given everyone a real boost in these uncertain times.”