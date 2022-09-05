Hucknall shot among winners in Discover Ashfield photography competition

This year’s challenge, run by Ashfield Distrct Council, had three categories - People, Places and Under 16s.

The overall entry rate was the highest so far and the judges found it very difficult to select the 2022 winners.

The winners of the People category was Rachel Collins with ‘Our son enjoying Brierley Park’, Adrian Seaman won the Places category with ‘Hucknall Ranges dogwalker in winter’ and the Under 16s category was won by Mia Ludlam with ‘Flowers’.

Louise Knott, vice chairman of the Discover Ashfield board, said: “The job of the judging panel was not made easy at all by some brilliant entries that really captured the best that Ashfield has to offer both in terms of places to visit and the wonderful people that make up our community.

"There is much to be proud of in Ashfield and entrants really showcased the best the district has to offer. Congratulations to our winners and runners up.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “It is great to see all these images captured from around Ashfield and the ways everyone interpreted the different categories.

"Record numbers entered this year’s competition, a real testament to the community involvement we have in Ashfield.”

Each winner will receive a £100 high street shopping voucher and an invitation to the Discover Ashfield Awards to collect their prize. The ceremony will take place at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre on September 16.