Hucknall #Sleep1000 mission delivers vital aid from the town to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The project, named #Sleep1000, was organised by members of West Hucknall Baptist Church and supported by, amongst others, Hucknall lad and Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall.

Well known local man Ben Marshall, one of the organising group, posted on Facebook: “Mission complete – 1,552 sleeping bags, 450 plus blankets, 5,000 plus bandages, 250 plus torches and160 plus flasks delivered to Krakow.

“Now time to head back west!

The Hucknall #Sleep1000 mission has delivered more than 1,500 sleeping bags to Ukrainian war refugees in Poland

“Thank you again for supporting this #sleep1000.

Ben also thanked the following businesses for their support: Applegarth Day Nursery (Donna Harris), B3 Cricket (Michael Blatherwick) Duplex Business Services Ltd (Steve Yardley), Duplex Management Ltd, Artist Management Services, Howard Marshall Engineering Ltd (Howard Marshall), Hucknall Van Hire (Mark Gillborn), Ronald Tideswell and Grandson Ltd, MPL Contact Ltd (Martin Richardson), Pump Services (Phil Gospel), Midland Metal Windows (Sarah Spencer) and R&B Fencing (Richard Binch).

Ben continuedL “These businesses have been so kind as to support this project in the form of sponsoring the vehicles, fuel and tunnel crossing, meaning that every single penny donated has been spent on resources for those that need them in Krakow.

“Please give these guys a like and your future business if you can.