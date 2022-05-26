Hucknall staging two big events as part of a Summer of Fun in Ashfield

The Summer of Fun is the council’s biggest and most ambitious event’s programme ever with an estimated 100,000 residents expected to come together at the council’s events alongside dozens of Jubilee street parties next week celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

For Hucknall, the first big date in the diary is June 18 as when Titchfield Park marks its centenary.

The council will be hosting a huge fun day on the park for the anniversary of it first opening in 1922.

The Food & Drink Festival is one of Hucknall's big events in the Summer of Fun

There’s a variety of activities and entertainment lined up for the event which runs from 1pm to 6pm, including live music from local bands The Spitfires, and The Jury Dogs, giant

garden games, small funfair rides, stalls, including food festival favourites Blondie Brownie Bakes, and Fig Tree, a taster session from Titchfield Park Bowls Club and

much more.

Hucknall High street will be buzzing once again on August 21 as the Hucknall Food and Drink Festival returns.

There will be returning favourites along with brand new stalls for 2022.

So far, there are more than 40 stalls lined up featuring the best food and drink producers from the East Midlands.

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, said: “This year we have a fantastic events programme.

"We have ensured that all the events are spread across the district to allow all residents the chance to experience a fun day out.

"We will release the full details of each event closer to the time, but we wanted to give residents a taste of what’s to come this summer.

“We know that the past couple of years have been tough and this year we are determined to have the biggest and best events programme yet.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “As a council, we pride ourselves in bringing our communities together and this year our events programme is our biggest and best ever.

"These events are our way of thanking everyone who did so much during the Covid pandemic.