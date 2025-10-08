Hucknall Station 'blooming with colour' after getting a natural makeover
The day of planting and creating a greener haven at the Ashgate Road site was organised through a collaboration between East Midlands Railway (EMR), which operates the Robin Hood Line that runs through the station, Community Rail Network, CrossCountry Trains, dedicated station adopters, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, and Ashfield Council.
On it’s Facebook page, Robin Hood Line said: “We've turned an urban station into a vibrant hub for nature and community.
“From native wildflower planters to pollinator-friendly features, Hucknall is now blooming with colour and purpose – showing how rail spaces can support sustainability and wellbeing.”