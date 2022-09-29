Hucknall support group holds special party to say goodbye to retiring secretary
Hucknall support group Breathe Easy held a special party to thank retiring secretary Amanda Matthews for seen years of service.
A buffet was held at Rolls-Royce Leisure and a special cake was made for the event.
Amanda was also presented with a farewell gift.
Hucknall councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) also attended and thanked Amanda on behalf of the committee for the sterling work she had done over a number of years including arranging trips, meetings, Christmas dinners, cream and strawberry teas and many other events.