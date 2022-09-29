News you can trust since 1904

Hucknall support group holds special party to say goodbye to retiring secretary

Hucknall support group Breathe Easy held a special party to thank retiring secretary Amanda Matthews for seen years of service.

By John Smith
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:39 am
A buffet was held at Rolls-Royce Leisure and a special cake was made for the event.

Amanda was also presented with a farewell gift.

A special party was held for retiring Breathe Easy group secretary Amanda Matthews

Hucknall councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) also attended and thanked Amanda on behalf of the committee for the sterling work she had done over a number of years including arranging trips, meetings, Christmas dinners, cream and strawberry teas and many other events.

