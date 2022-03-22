Hucknall swimming club gets £,1000 boost from local councillors
Like many sports teams, the Covid-19 pandemic caused serious problems for the Hucknall Falcons Swimming Club when the Hucknall Leisure Centre was forced to close its doors because of the virus.
But it is now fighting back and going from strength to strength.
And when Hucknall county and district councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) visited one of their training sessions, he presented them with a cheque for £500 from his County Community fund to help them along the way.
That, together with the £500 that fellow Hucknall county and district councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), means a total of £1,000 has been given to the club to help with their expenses.
Coun Wilmott said: We have had great pleasure in donating these resources to the club to help them continue the good work being done for the youngsters in the area.
“Swimming is a great pastime and we hope that some of the swimmers will go on to represent us at county and international level."