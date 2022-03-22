But it is now fighting back and going from strength to strength.

And when Hucknall county and district councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) visited one of their training sessions, he presented them with a cheque for £500 from his County Community fund to help them along the way.

That, together with the £500 that fellow Hucknall county and district councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), means a total of £1,000 has been given to the club to help with their expenses.

Coun John Wilmott presents a cheque for £500 to Hucknall Falcons Swimming Club

Coun Wilmott said: We have had great pleasure in donating these resources to the club to help them continue the good work being done for the youngsters in the area.