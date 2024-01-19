Hucknall taekwondo ace hoping to raise funds for World Championship dream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucas Ng, aged 13, has been representing Britain internationally in the sport since he was eight and has already won a host of medals on the European stage, including team gold in the European Championships in Austria last November, having previously won team gold in a European competition in Germany a year ago.

But now, the Holgate Academy pupil, who is a 2nd dan black belt, has his eyes set on bigger things with the World Championships in Hong Kong in November.

And although he has not been officially selected for the British team yet, Lucas and his family are confident he will be chosen to make the trip.

Hucknall's Lucas Ng (centre) won U14 team gold for Great Britain at the European Taekwondo Poomsae Championships with team-mates Daniel Owen and Gabriel Casaclang and now is dreaming of going to the World Championships - but will need support to raise the money to go. Photo: Submitted

But to do so, he needs to raise the money to get himself there and dad Leslie is looking to start putting the fundraising wheels in motion at the first opportunity.

Leslie said: “Lucas started doing taekwondo when he was five years old at Kang Han Martials Arts and Combat Academy and our instructor contacted the British team coaches and told them he had a little lad at his school who was very talented and would they come and have a look at him.

"They did and he’s been competing for Britain for the last five or six years.

"He’s not been selected for the World Championships yet the squad hasn’t been announced, nothing is certain, but I thought we should get the ball rolling with trying to get him there because he’s got a pretty good chance of being chosen to go.”

The family, who live on Tennyson Court, are looking to get started with fundraisers and are looking at various ways of doing this.

Leslie continued: “Lucas also likes to fundraise himself and I’ve heard him talking to a few people about a few ideas.

"His school have also said they’ll help with some fundraising too which is really good and they’re all really behind him.

We’re all very hopefull he’ll be chosen to be part of the team and it would be a dream for him and we want to let people know that this is what is hopefully happening and anyone who wants to support him and help him can do.