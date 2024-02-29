Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rai Saab, a takeaway at 49a-51a Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given the score after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ashfield's 110 takeaways with ratings, 66 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.