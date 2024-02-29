Hucknall takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Hucknall takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rai Saab, a takeaway at 49a-51a Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given the score after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ashfield's 110 takeaways with ratings, 66 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is then displayed at their premises and online.