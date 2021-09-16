Hucknall team blows away the opposition to win fireworks champions title

Dynamite Fireworks was invited to compete at our its first ever Firework Champions competition at Ragley Hall Estate near Warwick.

Competing against some of the best in the UK for the title, the Hucknall team stunned their larger opponents with a brilliant display that won the public vote of the 10,000-plus crowd to take the title.

Tim Nicholls, from Dynamite, said: “Basically it’s an invitation event where you are invited to come along and put on a show to be judged by the crowd.

Dynamite's display was all about spectacle and music. Photo: Angela Clare Channer

"We were third to fire and we put on a 10-minute pyro musical show which the crowd really loved.

"I think it was the big, bold, loud ending to our show that really swung it for us with the crowd and also we had a strong start and a strong finish.

"We aimed at all ages too, the middle section featured music from The Lion King, so that got the families involved, and we also had upbeat music from the likes of Swedish House Mafia as well which was fast and upbeat.

"We started off with Pirates of the Caribbean so that got everyone going too."

Despite their strong showing, Tim was still stunned and delighted when Dynamite was announced as the winners.

He continued: “This was our first time ever at something like this, our first attempt and we are a relatively small family business and we were up against some much bigger outfits.

"The teams we were up against are full time in the game so it was a real achievement for us.

"We were the underdogs, at the end of the day, but we came out on top.”

As well as the main business, Dynamite will have a pop-up shop called Nottingham Fireworks opening for the upcoming bonfire season on Papplewick Lane.

They will also be running a fireworks and funfair spectacular at the Engine Rooms on Watnall Road on Friday, October 29.

Tim said: “This year will see the biggest and best firework display in the area with fireworks designed with a Halloween-themed music track.