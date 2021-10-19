Hucknall teenagers can get behind the wheel this half-term with pre-driver training course

Delivered in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council, the day will include various workshops, delivering information about learning to drive, drink driving and road safety, providing young people with the skills they need to stay safe and competent on the roads.

The course will last one day and is carried out in a safe and controlled environment, with fully qualified driving instructors.

Participants don’t need a driving licence or any previous experience to take part in the course, all abilities are welcome.

Teenagers can get behind the wheel and start honing their driving skills

The day will run on Thursday, October 28 at Minister School in Southwell.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), chairman of the transport and environment committee at the council, said: “This course gives young people their first experience behind the wheel of a car in a safe, controlled, environment with fully qualified driving instructors.

“The day also introduces them to the responsibilities that come with being a driver to control a car safely and calmly.”

“Research shows that young people form and crystallise their driving attitudes well before they actually take to the road themselves, so it’s important that they receive the right message from the right people.

Teenagers will learn about all aspects of car maintenance and care as well as driving skills

“This initiative forms part of our work to reduce preventable road traffic collisions which result in fatalities or serious injury.

“Over the next 10 years, we aim to reduce this by 40 per cent in Nottinghamshire.”