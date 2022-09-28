Posting on a community Facebook page, one resident said: “We're having a lot of trouble on Portland Road at the old Sandicliffe car garage.

"This weekend we've had teens on the roof of the warehouses (police attended) and then tonight they've been setting fires.

"They're all out now and police/fire are in attendance but it's worrying that they might set some round the back and they spread to people's homes and stuff.

Residents have reported seeing teens setting fires on the roofs of buildings on the old Hucknall Sandicliffe site. Photo: Google

“If you see anything, report it straight away, it's an ongoing issue."

The Dispatch has contacted the police for comment.

The reported incidents come hot on the heels of plans being announced to turn the site in a large self-storage facility.

As reported in the Dispatch last month, the plans will see portable storage containers and storage units on open areas of the site.

The plans, put forward by Zenith Planning and Design are for Kuboid portable storage units arranged in three rows at the front of the site, while to the rear will be shipping containers.

However, the application has already received several objections from residents, with the main concerns being the increased noise from the site with large lorries regularly pulling into and out of it, and the increase in traffic on Portland Road, especially if lorries are queueing to get on to the site.