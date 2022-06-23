Hucknall thanked for support after death of Jamie Brough 'who will live on in our hearts', says wife

Hucknall's Jamie Brough tragically died, at the age of 45, earlier this year

Jamie’s home town was left in shock after news broke of his sudden death, on May 1.

And on Thursday last week (June 16), friends and those who knew a man who was a leading light on the local football scene came out in force to celebrate his life.

Firstly, mourners paid their respects at his funeral at the Thoresby Chapel at Mansfield Crematorium.

Then, there was a graveside ceremony at Hucknall Cemetery, off Broomhill Road, followed by a get-together at the Griffin’s Head pub in Papplewick.

Speaking exclusively to the Dispatch, Jamie’s wife of 20 years, Karen, said: “We have had old and new friends come forward to support us all.

"Hearing their memories of Jamie has been a real comfort. Those people’s lives that Jamie touched spread far and wide and we are grateful that they took their time to pay tribute to him.

“Jamie’s memory will live on in all of our hearts.”

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Jamie, who is dad to Morgan, Jude and Ruby, son of Mick and Vickie and brother of Karla.

His sporting links are well known, particularly as the founder and driving force of the Sports Gateway organisation.

With those connections in mind, donations in his memory before and after his funeral are going to Sport In Mind, a charity that uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and adults.

Funds will continue to be raised for that cause through a charity football match due to be staged at Hucknall Town FC on Watnall Road on Sunday July 3.

Doors will open at 11.30 am with a match kicking off at 12.30pm. Jamie had connections to Alfreton Town FC and the game will feature a 2017 Reds’ academy side against a 2021 equivalent.

The cost is £3 on the gate with the bar open and food available to buy.

Fore more on Sport In Mind, click here.