The vibrant production at Hucknall's John Godber Centre could have made other pantos Lincoln Green with envy.

As an example of the rib-tickling and sometimes racy script by Steve Beeton, the bounty on Robin's head may have meant he was wearing a bar of chocolate as a hat.

In view of the Sherwood Forest setting, this may have been The Major Joke!

Lovelace Theatre Group was on top form for it's panto Robin Hood

Spirited performances by principal boy Elly West as Robin and Emily Giles as Maid Marian, led to their wedding as a flamboyant finale, interrupted by King Richard (Daniel Knight) on his return from a crusade.

The ceremony was conducted by the Friar (Steve Beeton), whose vernacular stammer made for a humorous feature.

Nigel Green was the irrepressible Dame Flora, whose bungled attempts to cook a tarte saucisson (French for sausage cake) could hardly have been described as a classic example of cordon-bleu cuisine.

Richard Alton prompted full-blooded boos as the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, a role made famous by Alan Rickman in a successful film version of the legendary tale.

He was aided and abetted by the fawning Norman (Daniel Knight) and two inept guards (Archie Shooter and Ben Walsh), whom the Sheriff foolishly entrusted with his prized pheasant, Speckled Jim.

Travis Shooter played the affable Wally, who invented a three-bladed scythe as a labour-saving device to reap the harvest.

The cast also included Laura Short as Marian's attendant, Florence, Charlie Butler as Big Ben, Lottie O'Reilly as merry man Wilamena and Michelle Bland as a nobleman.

Shining eyes of forest creatures in darkness at the start of act two made for a striking feature.

A brisk pace was maintained throughout the panto and all it lacked was a bit more singing.

Could the panto, directed by Bec Turner and Sian Crossland, be said to have warmed the hearts of its audiences in the bleak midwinter?

Oh yes it did.

Lovelace are back on stage in May with The Ghost Train.