Hucknall to get a pizza the action as Domino's opens new outlet in town

The company is set to open its latest new store on Annesley Road on June 26.

The store will be open daily, from 11am-11pm, and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Domino’s recently found more than a quarter of adults are considering taking on a second job to support their finances, with one of the key factors in their quest being flexible hours which work around their existing job.

Domino's is opening up a new branch in Hucknall and is looking for new staff. Photo: Ben Queenborough

Domino's Hucknall store is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with training and progression opportunities available.

Apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now, by emailing [email protected]

Ricky Kandola, operations director at SK Group said: We’re excited to come to the great town of Hucknall, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

"We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.

“More than 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

