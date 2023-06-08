News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall to get a pizza the action as Domino's opens new outlet in town

Takeaway pizza favourites Domino’s has announced it is opening a new branch in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST

The company is set to open its latest new store on Annesley Road on June 26.

The store will be open daily, from 11am-11pm, and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Domino’s recently found more than a quarter of adults are considering taking on a second job to support their finances, with one of the key factors in their quest being flexible hours which work around their existing job.

Domino's is opening up a new branch in Hucknall and is looking for new staff. Photo: Ben QueenboroughDomino's is opening up a new branch in Hucknall and is looking for new staff. Photo: Ben Queenborough
Domino's is opening up a new branch in Hucknall and is looking for new staff. Photo: Ben Queenborough
Domino's Hucknall store is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with training and progression opportunities available.

Apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now, by emailing [email protected]

Ricky Kandola, operations director at SK Group said: We’re excited to come to the great town of Hucknall, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

"We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.

“More than 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Join the Domino's Nottingham Facebook page for all the latest news on opening offers, pizza giveaways and more.

The store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 26 where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and, of course, try some pizza.

