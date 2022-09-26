Hucknall to host Puzzle Busters workshop as part of Libraries Week 2022

Libraries Week takes place between October 3 and 9 and this year it celebrates the pivotal role libraries have in promoting and supporting life-long learning.

As part of this, Inspire – which runs libraries for Nottinghamshire County Council – will be bringing Puzzle Busters workshops to selected libraries to showcase how learning can be fun and enjoyable, bringing maths into everyday exciting learning.

And Hucknall will be hosting a session on October 4.

Hucknall Library will be hosting one of Inspire's Puzzle Buster workshops as part of Library Week. Photo: Google

Libraries Week 2022 celebrates the nation’s much-loved libraries and the central role that libraries play in supporting life-long learning.

Inspire will be celebrating and showcasing how the library service and Inspire Learning provision are inspiring learning for all and helping individuals to unlock and fulfil their potential at every stage of life.

There will also be an opportunity to meet members of the team to ask questions and find out more about the free and low-cost courses on offer across Nottinghamshire, as well as Inspire College, family learning, and employability help and support.

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive, said: “Opportunities to learn are at the heart of Inspire’s library service – from our adult and family learning provision, to access to resources, to the availability of PCs, WiFi and study space.

“With more than 60 libraries to choose from we hope that new and existing users will take the chance to learn something new in their local library during Libraries Week.