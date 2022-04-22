Hucknall Town FC joy as dream of new ground to become reality after 15-year wait

Work is progressing at pace at the new ground off Aerial Way

For more than 15 years, The Yellows and their fans have been looking towards a move from their current Watnall Road base and the start of a new era.

Now, false starts and setbacks will soon be a thing of the past with work underway and progressing quickly at their new home just a matter of a few hundred metres away on Aerial Way.

It is anticipated that the new ground, with two floodlit pitches and clubhouse, will be completed in September - and it is hoped that the majority of the 2022/23 season will be played there.

Town chairman, Bob Scotney, said: "This is a very exciting time for both the club and the town.

"Football is at the heart of the community and, after a very long and protracted period, we are finally on the move to a brand new ground.

"This will vastly improve the experience for both our loyal and new supporters, as well as others who use the clubhouse for various functions."

Watnall Road, which has been The Yellows’ base for almost 80 years, is owned by Bolsover Estates, and a deal has long been on the table to allow Town to move to a new home, funded by the company.

An schematic drawing of the plan for the new ground

This has been dependant on the Watnall Road site securing a new use with the supermarket chain Lidl bidding to build a new store there.

Only behind-the-scenes details were remaining for this to be given the green light so the pace of work on the new ground would indicate these have been settled.

The Dispatch has contacted Ashfield District Council and Lidl in a bid to confirm this.

A step back in time to 2016 when Hucknall Town chairman Bob Scotney (second from left) joined Steve Nicholas, SPN Associates, Darren Ridout, of Bolsover Properties and William Crooks, of Cawarden Demolition when work on the new ground originally started.

But there is no longer anything standing in the way of the new ground, planning permission for which was granted as long ago as 2016/17.

The base will feature two car-parking areas, at least two stands, turnstiles, changing rooms and access for emergency vehicles.

It will also be home to the Yellows’ youth set up, Hucknall Warriors, who run youth teams for the local community ranging from six-to-17-year-olds.

Warriors chairman, Paul Burley, who is also a member of The Yellows’ management committee, said: "After years of hard work put in by a very dedicated management committee at Hucknall Town, it's great to see that pay off with a brand new ground which everyone in the town can be proud of.

Hucknall's Town's current Watnall Road ground is earmarked for a new Lidl supermarket

"This is something that will benefit the whole community, from people just getting their children into youth football, to those who have been following Hucknall Town for many years.”

Watnall Road, which has been home to Hucknall Town (previously Hucknall Colliery Welfare) since 1943, has hosted several highlights down the years, including FA Vase runs during the 1970s and 80s. Among the most memorable moments involve rounds of the fairytale FA Trophy campaign of 2004/05, including the ground’s record attendance of 1,871 against Bishop’s Stortford in a dramatic semi-final second leg that booked Town’s place in the final at Villa Park.

The club are currently bidding for promotion from Division One of the United Counties League. And a win over Kirby Muxloe at home on Saturday (April 23) will secure their play-off spot.

But the man charged with navigating that, first-team boss Andy Graves, still found time to back the ground move.

“We have had some memorable moments at Watnall Road and it will be remembered with fondness I am sure by all current and ex-players as well as supporters,” he said. "We have a fantastic support base and this is exactly what they deserve, a new ground which they can enjoy for years to come."

The club will keep supporters abreast of developments over coming months in conjunction with the Dispatch and on its official website and social media feeds.

An artist's impression of the new clubhouse