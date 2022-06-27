The clean-up is taking place on Saturday, July 2

The Yellows are looking for volunteers willing to get involved in a clean-up day at Watnall Road on Saturday (July 2).

It will run from 9am up until the reserves team kick off their first pre-season friendly at 3pm.

Any help would be appreciated by the club and an incentive is te offer of breakfast and lunch being provided on the day – along with all the necessary tools.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved isasked to simply turn up at the ground.