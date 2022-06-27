The Yellows are looking for volunteers willing to get involved in a clean-up day at Watnall Road on Saturday (July 2).
It will run from 9am up until the reserves team kick off their first pre-season friendly at 3pm.
Any help would be appreciated by the club and an incentive is te offer of breakfast and lunch being provided on the day – along with all the necessary tools.
Anyone who is interested in getting involved isasked to simply turn up at the ground.
You don’t have to commit to spending the whole day at the ground, so anyone can take part, even if you can only spare an hour. Club officials will be on hand to allocate jobs and guide those volunteering their time.