This Christmas, Hucknall Town FC is working in partnership with Hucknall Food Bank to collect food donations to help those less fortunate at Christmas.

The club will be accepting food donations at both of its home games before Christmas, on Saturday, December 2, and Saturday, December 16.

It will then then organise delivery of all donations to the food bank.

Reece Limbert, Yellows joint-manager, said: “One of our aims is to connect with the local community and the people of Hucknall through the power of football.

Fans helped collect a bumper haul of items for the food bank last year and the club is hoping for the same again. Photo: Submitted

"It gives everyone something to look forward to at the weekend and we hope to be a positive light in the local area.“Wherever we can help, we will.

"Whether it’s inspiring the next generation of young footballers, or helping those less fortunate through food bank collections and charity events.

"We aim to make a positive difference and leave the community in a better place than we found it.

Louis Bland, the club’s other joint-manager, added: “Fantastic for the club and for the whole community to pull together to give people who are less fortunate than themselves a better Christmas and beyond.

"The club has been doing it for years and again another reason why I wanted to be part of this club is their work outside of the pitch

On it’s website, the club said: “Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many and we hope that through the power of the football club, we can unite the community to help others during the festive period.

Please bring all donations to the clubhouse on either matchdays, where we will donate them on your behalf in a mass donation.”

Preferred donations include, cakes (Christmas cake or other), biscuits, savoury Christmas snacks, tinned meat, tinned fish, small packs of sweets, chocolate spread or anything to help make Christmas a bit special.

All items must be in date at Christmas.

The food bank has also stated that it currently has lots of the basics such as pasta, rice and scauces, so items listed above are preferred for donations.