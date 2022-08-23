The event, at George Street WMC in the town, was organised by the Pay It Forward – Hucknall and Surrounding Areas group.

The group, which has more than 5,000 members, is for people to pass on anything they don’t need any more to a person or family that does, all for free, to help people to save on the costs of buying things like new toys, household items, equipment, clothing, food or any item they might need.

And with it being the school holidays and the cost of living crisis starting to bite hard for many people, a chance for parents to get some new toys for their children – and hand some of their old, no-longer-used toys to other parents – was the ideal next venture.

Youngsters had a great time at the toy swap

And the community responded in fine style.

Gemma Webb, one of the main organisers, said: “It was brilliant, it was an overwhelming turnout, we wanted a big number and we got it.

"So many people donated and then we had the good turnout to support it which was just what we wanted.

Donations filled the room at the George Street WMC

"It was just brilliant and I’m really happy.

"Some stuff has gone back and there was the suggestion we might do another event in the autumn half-term holiday, but we’ll see about that."

The spirit of the event was summed up by one boy who had nothing to swap, save for the pencil he turned up with – he left with a cricket set.

Gemma continued: “People said it was a brilliant idea and they looked forward to the next one but we’ll be pending on that for now."

Toys of all different kinds were available to be swapped

As well as toys being swapped, the event featured face painting, a raffle and refreshments and everyone did it for free which just goes to show you can pull off an event for free if everyone has the right idea and supports it and the community did, they were brilliant.”

Gemma also said people had put forward suggestions for other swap events that could be done in the future.

She continued: “I think school uniform would be brilliant for next year or clothes – it would be like a giant jumble sale wouldn’t it?

"But if people are suggesting it, then there is clearly a desire for it and people would clearly come and support it.

Face painting was also available at the fun community event

"People are really feeling the pinch and they needed something like this to show that there is a community out there to support them.”

Gemma expressed huge thanks to groups, people and businesses who had made the event possible, particularly OT Fundraisers, Wrights Bargain Buys, who provided all the transport, The Hideout, Bees Knees, George Street Club and Ideal Cars.

She added: “Thank you to the Pay It Forward group as well, we filled George Street and a bit more.