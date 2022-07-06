Hucknall tree-planting project needs your help to land Tesco cash boost

Reach Out Residents group is one of three local organisations bidding for funding in the latest round of the Tesco Community Grants initiative.

The scheme sees customers at Tesco’s main store on Ashgate Road in Hucknall vote for a cause using blue tokens deposited in voting bins at the entrance.

The funding project is run in conjunction between Tesco and community charity Groundwork and, depending on the number of tokens, the projects receive £1,500, £1,000 or £500.

The Reach Out Residents group is planning a tree-planting project (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Reach Out is one of the three and is planning to use the money towards a community tree-planting event on November 19 in West Hucknall.

Sally Wyatt, chairman of Reach Out, said: “We have identified areas of West Hucknall as suggested by residents that would benefit from tree planting to enhance the landscape.

“Reach Out Residents is experienced in this having done a similar event some years ago.

“With all the house building in the area proposed this will be a way of enhancing our existing green spaces.

“The group is hoping everyone will get behind this project and enable us to plant as many trees as possible to be planted – the more blue tokens, the more trees.”

Voting is open in Tesco stores in July, August and September and customers are given blue tokens at the checkout with which to vote each time they shop.

Tesco’s Community Grants scheme has already awarded more than £96 million to more than 46,000 projects across Britain.

Every three months, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes but especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Tesco Community Grants continue to give local projects the boost they need to help their communities thrive.”

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.