Hucknall vet takes to the skies after restoring historic World War Two Spitfire that took part in D-Day

Graham Oliver is a highly-acclaimed orthopaedic vet who runs the East Midlands Referrals and Buckley House practices in Hucknall – and has now taken to the skies in the historic aircraft.

Graham gained his private pilot's licence three years ago and is looking forward to regularly flying his Spitfire, which took part in D-Day.

He has just accompanied a military test pilot, Dan Griffith, on a flight in the plane after it was lovingly restored by a team at RAF Biggin Hill in London.

Hucknall vet Graham Oliver says he is looking forward to heading for the skies and flying the classic plane

Graham said: "It was obviously quite interesting to have the experience of flying in a plane with such a historic pedigree, although it was freezing cold!

"I cannot find words enough to praise the amazing craftsmanship and affectionate attention to detail of the guys at Biggin Hill who restored the Spitfire."

Graham and his partner, Heidi, have made their home at the stunning Carnfield Hall in Derbyshire and, for the past three years, they have been carrying out major improvements to the house, which could date back to the time of Edward III.

Graham Oliver and military test pilot Dan Griffith head out on the Spitfire's maiden flight since being restored

But Graham is well used to such daunting challenges, having built the Buckley House surgery in Hucknall’s West Street as a virtually single-handed project, even doing his own bricklaying.

The Spitfire is still at Biggin Hill but Graham is hoping it will eventually be brought to Gamston, where it will be kept permanently.