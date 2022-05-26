Hucknall Walking FC players are having a ball on the pitch - and they want more to join them

The organisation is offering so much more, from a social link-up for the players to the chance to satisfy members’ competitive edge in leagues and tournaments.

And now it is looking for new blood to join.

Ian Utting, a manager at the club, said: “First and number one it’s about enjoyment. It’s good socially, for mental wellbeing and fitness.

Members of Hucknall Walking Football in action

"But for those who want to take it a bit further we do play competitively.”

The history of the team can be traced back three-and-a-half years to a kickabout among friends at Titchfield Park in Hucknall

Training sessions are held at the 3G pitch at the former Rolls-Royce site in Hucknall, from 11 am to 12.15pm on a Friday, and indoors at Hucknall Leisure Centre on a Tuesday, from 8pm to 9.15pm.

It is open to both male and female players over the age of 50 and the eldest current member is Dennis Baxter at 74 years young.

Members of Hucknall's walking football team

The majority of those involved are Hucknall based but some members of are from further afield.

The club has 30 members but is always on the lookout for new players in their 50s and 60s – and is also looking to stage tournaments.

They also compete in leagues at the Forest Sports Zone in Nottingham, Basford United and the Powerleague complex at Lenton.

The game itself is similar to five-a-side but with a specific set of rules, most notably no running or jogging off or on the ball.

There are five outfield players and a goalkeeper and the ball is not allowed to travel above head height. Kick-ins are employed instead of throw-ins.

Only low-impact tackling is allowed, with slide tackling outlawed. A referee, as well as red and yellow cards, has the option of a blue card, which results in a two-minute sinbin.

Anyone interested in the club can get in touch with Ian by calling 07907854849, or by emailing [email protected]