Hucknall walking football 'Geri Hat-Tricks' present cheque to town food bank

Yvonne Campbell from Hucknall’s Engage Food Project accepting the cheque from the Ger-Hat-Tricks ‘Athletes’

Walking football started at Hucknall Leisure Centre in September 2014. It is open to all over-50s to encourage the older generation to take part in sport.

The Geri-Hat-Tricks enjoy playing non-competitive, non-contact sessions each Monday and Thursday, 9.30-11am. Each game lasts ten minutes followed by a short break.

The first session is free and all are welcome to join. The oldest competitor is 80, but most members are in their 60s and 70s.

The team has a charity tin for donations and the money is handed a local good cause.

At the last session, a cheque for £300 was presented to Hucknall’s Engage Food Bank.