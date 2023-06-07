News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall walking footballers donate latest charity collection to town food bank

Hucknall walking football group the Geri-Hat-Tricks have chosen to support the town food bank with their latest charity collection.
By John Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

Yvonne Campbell, the food bank manager, came to one of the group’s sessions to accept the cheque for £311.

She also explained how much was needed each week to purchase commodities that were essential, but not donated.

Right now, the food bank particularly needs donations of cereal, custard, tinned meat, tinned vegetable, toiletries, noodles, toilet rolls and sauces.

Members of the Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football team present the cheque to Yvonne Campbell of the food bankMembers of the Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football team present the cheque to Yvonne Campbell of the food bank
Members of the Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football team present the cheque to Yvonne Campbell of the food bank
The food bank is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace.

For details of how to support the food bank, visit its Facebook page.

The Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football sessions take place every Monday and Thursday between 9.30am and 11am at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

The group regularly raises money for local charities at their sessions.

Sessions are open to anyone aged 55 and over.

For more details on walking football sessions, call 07543 405797.

Related topics:HucknallHucknall Leisure CentreFacebook