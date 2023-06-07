Hucknall walking footballers donate latest charity collection to town food bank
Yvonne Campbell, the food bank manager, came to one of the group’s sessions to accept the cheque for £311.
She also explained how much was needed each week to purchase commodities that were essential, but not donated.
Right now, the food bank particularly needs donations of cereal, custard, tinned meat, tinned vegetable, toiletries, noodles, toilet rolls and sauces.
The food bank is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace.
For details of how to support the food bank, visit its Facebook page.
The Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football sessions take place every Monday and Thursday between 9.30am and 11am at Hucknall Leisure Centre.
The group regularly raises money for local charities at their sessions.
Sessions are open to anyone aged 55 and over.
For more details on walking football sessions, call 07543 405797.