Hucknall walking footballers donate latest charity collection to town food bank

Yvonne Campbell, the food bank manager, came to one of the group’s sessions to accept the cheque for £311.

She also explained how much was needed each week to purchase commodities that were essential, but not donated.

Right now, the food bank particularly needs donations of cereal, custard, tinned meat, tinned vegetable, toiletries, noodles, toilet rolls and sauces.

Members of the Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football team present the cheque to Yvonne Campbell of the food bank

The food bank is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace.

For details of how to support the food bank, visit its Facebook page.

The Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football sessions take place every Monday and Thursday between 9.30am and 11am at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

The group regularly raises money for local charities at their sessions.

Sessions are open to anyone aged 55 and over.

