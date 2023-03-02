Hucknall Water Polo Club is currently enjoying a successful time of things in the water – but without more funding, success and the number of teams the club can put out could quickly dry up.

The club, which is based at Hucknall Leisure Centre, wants to raise £3,000 to buy essential items like table accessories, shot clocks, a timer, a score board and other equipment needed to play formal games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as Judit Povall, fundraising secretary at the club, points out, if everyone just donated the price of a cup of coffee, the club would easily reach its target of £3,000.

Hucknall Water Polo Club's men's and women's teams are looking for public support to push the club on

Judit said: “We have a highly successful women’s team in Super 5’s of the Women’s British Water Polo League and a men’s team currently striving for promotion to Division Two of the men’s league.

“Our programs are designed to challenge our athletes both mentally and physically, and to help them achieve their full potential in and out of the pool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our athletes are dedicated and hardworking, and their success is a testament to their skill and commitment to the sport.

“We also have juniors playing in the Wakefield League who are developing to become the next generation of national level players.

“Our juniors are an essential part of our club and provide young athletes with the opportunity to participate in a team sport that teaches discipline, perseverance, and leadership skills as well as keeping them fit and healthy.

“However, running a successful water polo club requires significant resources, and that's where we need people’s help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are currently in need of funding to support teams to play in their home pool with the correct match equipment needed to play formal games.

“Your donation can make a significant impact on our club and help us to continue providing a valuable experience to our athletes.

“With your help, we can continue to develop our athletes and provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed both in and out of the pool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any donation, no matter how small, will help us to achieve our goals and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our athletes.”