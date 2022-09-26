The council’s local plan development panel agreed to put a lower number of houses forward than the original 8,226 that were set to be built between now and 2038, as set out by Government housing calculation methods, citing ‘exceptional circumstances.’

The decision to drop Whyburn from the plans is vindication for the tireless work of campaigners from the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group (HAWFD) who have been opposed to the plans from the outset.

They are now calling on Ashfield’s MPs, Mark Spencer (Con) and Lee Anderson (Con) put pressure on the Government to ensure changes are made to ensure council’s are not forced to build on green belt in the future.

Members of Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group handed in a petition with more than 4,000 signatures against the proposal last year

Jemma Chambers, one of the founders of HAWFD, posted on the group’s Facebook page: “The council have indeed listened to the feedback from the consultation and they will move forward a revised local plan that essentially removes green belt across the district.

“This, of course, comes with risks and we now need our MPs across Ashfield to pressure central Government to put into legislation what led to this outcome and allow councils to decide on their own targets and not force building on green belt.

“This is a small win - and we move onto the next phase.

Ever since the Dispatch first broke the news that 3,000 homes were being planned for Whyburn Farm, the people of Hucknall have been fierce in their opposition and have not been slow to let the ruling Ashfield Independents know what they thought of the proposals.

A campaign group, Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD), was immediately formed and a petition with more than 4,000 signatures calling for the plan to be scrapped was handed in to the council last autumn.

A series of campaign events, including walks at the Whyburn site and a public meeting to protest against the plans were also held.

Among many concerns raised were not only the loss of essential green belt land that allowed people to escape the town and experience the countryside, but also the impact a further 3,000 houses would have on the town’s already creaking infrastructure, especially several other major developments at the old Rolls-Royce site, Abbey Fields Grange and Top Wighay Farm either built, being built, or given the green light to be built.

Concerns also remain over proposals to build on other green belt areas, such as Misk Hills.

Hucknall Conservative and Labour councillors fully backed the campaign and voiced their opposition to the plans and Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors also said they opposed the proposals.

Now, the local plan group has agreed with the campaigners and voted to move forward with plans to scrap Whyburn from the plan.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “I am pleased that after 12 months of uncertainty, Whyburn Farm will finally be removed from the plan.

"We all objected and made our case loud and clear to the council.

"At a time when politicians are accused of not listening, this is welcome.