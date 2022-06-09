The group is stepping up its fight against Ashfield District Council’s draft local plan proposals to build 3,000 new homes on the town’s green belt.

The plans are currently paused but the group says it wants to be ready for when the plan is back on the agenda.

First up on July 9, there is a dog show followed by a hog roast and live music at the Horse & Groom in Linby.

Campaigners are stepping up their fundraising in their bid to save Whyburn Farm from having 3,000 new homes built on it

The group is hoping to have Hucknall MP Mark Spencer come along to present the prizes.

On September 17, there is a beer festival at the Lincoln Green Brewery in Hucknall.

On October 7, the group is staging a quiz night at the John Godber Centre.

And finally, on November 17, the group is back at Lincoln Green Brewery for a cider tasting event.

Jemma Chambers, the group’s founder, said: “We’re busy, busy and it’s all about keeping campaign message at the forefront of what we’re doing, keeping people interested and also raising vital funds.

"Any time now, the council will present it’s revised draft local plan and if that says there won’t be any building on the green belt, then all the money we raise will go to the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

"However, if, as I fear, that won’t be the case, then we will need that money to fund things like planning consultants to help us with our case.