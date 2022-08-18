Hucknall Whyburn Farm campaigners remain cautious over news green belt land is to be 'saved'
Members of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) campaign group are taking a cautious view of the news from Ashfield District Council that Whyburn Farm will not now have 3,000 homes built on it.
The ruling Ashfield Independents have announced that they intend to reduce their housing target from the Government for the district from 8,000 down to 5,000.
Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “If you’re looking to take 3,000 houses out of the local plan, there’s only one site that meets that number – so Whyburn Farm is out, Whyburn Farm is saved.”
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall: Whyburn Farm green belt set to be saved as council moves to scrap plans for 3,000 houses
-
2
Hucknall is all ready for historic first ever town Pride event this month
-
3
Hucknall road dubbed 'UK's worst' finally set to be resurfaced
-
4
Stagecoach to take over running Hucknall 141 bus service that faced the axe
-
5
Hucknall man thanks local opticians for saving his sight
In response HAWFD have issued a statement saying:
“Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) have been representing the people of Hucknall since the Ashfield Independent draft local plan was published by Ashfield District Council in September 2021.
"We have always been clear that we oppose this plan and the disastrous effects it would inflict on Hucknall and the Ashfield district as a whole.
"Today, the controlling Ashfield Independent Party has announced its intention to withdraw Whyburn Farm from its draft local plan
"It has also announced that a new draft plan will be circulated during September and the statutory stage two consultation period resumed.
"We must be clear that, at this point, Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) welcome the announcement made today.
"However, the specific proposals of any new Ashfield Independent draft local plan are unclear.
"These new proposals have not been made available to us or the people of Hucknall.
"Therefore, while a very positive move appears to have been made for our cause, we must await the finer details before we draw any firm conclusions.
"We have, however, carefully analysed all the information that has been released and it is safe to say despite today’s positive announcement important questions still remain.
"The HAWFD team are working hard to gain clarity on what has happened today and to establish the impact of any new local plan when this is made available to us.
"For now we will continue doing everything we can to establish the clear facts, protect our greenbelt land and support the people of Hucknall.”