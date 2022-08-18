Hucknall Whyburn Farm campaigners remain cautious over news green belt land is to be 'saved'

The ruling Ashfield Independents have announced that they intend to reduce their housing target from the Government for the district from 8,000 down to 5,000.

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “If you’re looking to take 3,000 houses out of the local plan, there’s only one site that meets that number – so Whyburn Farm is out, Whyburn Farm is saved.”

Whyburn Farm campaigners have welcomed the news of the land being 'saved' from housing but say more details are needed. Photo: Google

In response HAWFD have issued a statement saying:

“Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) have been representing the people of Hucknall since the Ashfield Independent draft local plan was published by Ashfield District Council in September 2021.

"We have always been clear that we oppose this plan and the disastrous effects it would inflict on Hucknall and the Ashfield district as a whole.

"Today, the controlling Ashfield Independent Party has announced its intention to withdraw Whyburn Farm from its draft local plan

"It has also announced that a new draft plan will be circulated during September and the statutory stage two consultation period resumed.

"We must be clear that, at this point, Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) welcome the announcement made today.

"However, the specific proposals of any new Ashfield Independent draft local plan are unclear.

"These new proposals have not been made available to us or the people of Hucknall.

"Therefore, while a very positive move appears to have been made for our cause, we must await the finer details before we draw any firm conclusions.

"We have, however, carefully analysed all the information that has been released and it is safe to say despite today’s positive announcement important questions still remain.

"The HAWFD team are working hard to gain clarity on what has happened today and to establish the impact of any new local plan when this is made available to us.