Hucknall WI glad to be 'home' after 18 months away

It was their first meeting at the venue since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year.

In the absence of president Meg Zanker, Judy Gow was in the chair and gave everyone a warm welcome.

Over the last few years before the pandemic, the September meeting had members taking part in curling and members were delighted to be able to resume this annual favourite as well.

The winning team consisted of Katie Faers, Maureen Newton and guest Gina Hosfor, while the booby prize for last place went to the team of Yvonne Haslam, Brenda Langsdale and Jenny Holmes.

The session was supervised by Debbie Clarke who, as well as being a member of Hucknall WI, is also a member of the Notts WI committee for sport and leisure.