Hucknall WI votes to support upcoming resolution for national WI meeting

Members then addressed the resolution to be discussed and voted on at next month’s National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI) AGM in Liverpool.

The wording is: ‘Women and girls presenting with autistic spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are going undiagnosed and the NFWI calls on the Government to improve the diagnosis process for women and girls to ensure they are equipped to better manage these conditions and do not suffer in silence.

‘The NFWI further calls on WI members to raise awareness within their WIs of the issues facing women and girls with ASD and ADHD.’

Hucknall WI meets at the Central Methodist Church in the town. Photo: Google

The volunteer speaker on the subject at the Hucknall meeting was member Brenda Langsdale, who has a grandson with the illness, and is very knowledgeable on the subject.

Members voted for the resolution which will be voted for on Hucknall’s behalf by its representative at the national AGM.

Members were advised of an afternoon tea at the president’s home to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The committee is also looking to form a book club and a walking group, while upcoming Nottinghamshire county WI events include ‘singing together’, an evening at the dogs and dining with the chairman.

Hucknall WI also had a stall at the Hucknall Rotary community event on Market Place last weekend to publicise the many groups which meet in Hucknall.

The next meeting is on June 21 at 7.15pm in the Central Methodist Church when the talk will be about first aid.