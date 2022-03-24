Livvy Shelton, 37, who lives on Papplewick Lane, completed the challenge of swimming the 21-mile equivalent of the channel in 10 days at Hucknall Leisure Centre – completing a mammoth 1,344 lengths of the pool.

Livvy’s epic swim was one of 10 challenges she and a group of friends are undertaking for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Livvy’s best friend Hannah’s brother Owen Jowitt who was was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour 20 years ago when he was just two.

Livvy, who is head coach at Green Arrows Artistic Swimming Club in Nottingham, said: “The life saving operations he endured left him paralysed down the left hand side of his body and unable to breathe for himself.

"We didn’t know if he’d make it, let alone whether he’d ever talk, smile, laugh or walk again.

"But he did and 18 months later he finally left hospital, and despite many return visits he amazed us every single day with his strength and determination.

“Ten years ago Owen sadly passed away, and not a day goes by when we don’t speak about him and remember the good and bad times together.

"Owen was and still is a true inspiration to us as a family and many people that knew him

“My swim was the first event in a series of 10 challenges we are undertaking.

"I was doing 21 miles in 10 days which is a hell of a lot of swimming.

"The majority of the time I was doing two miles a day and then did two three-mile days near the end end.

“Hannah and a couple of friends came down to support me on the final Monday and then Dorothy and Trevor, who are Owen’s mum and dad came down to the leisure centre with Hannah and my mum for the final two miles on the final Saturday.

I was quite tired by the end but also filled a great sense of achievement.”

So far, Livvy has raised more than £700 from her swim and and if people still want to donate to the fundraising, link they can do here.