Hucknall woman starting new group to help people lose the 'Covid curves'

Theresa Gandy decided to start up the group after several of her friends said they were interested in supporting each other together at local weekly sessions.

The group is set to be based at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall with sessions set to start on September 10.

The Hucknall group will be a morning session and Theresa is also looking into the possibility of starting up an evening session in Bestwood Village in the future.

Theresa Gandy is starting a new weight loss group in Hucknall

She said: “The idea to open a group of my own, came from the turmoil we have all faced in the past 18 months.

"I used to be a weight watch coach many moons ago and I do lots of activities to help lose weight.

"I also love doing lots of things to help the community, I’m very community-minded person who likes helping people.

"Last year, I did a walk from Hucknall to Mansfield Woodhouse for the Morrisons charity Click Sargent and I help Marie Curie too.

"I care about people and put them before myself and a lot of the ladies I know really enjoy supporting each other and they wanted a weekly one that they could all be together at.

"So we decided to form our own group so we could all be there to support each other at the same time.

"I’ve thought about this for a long time and I take on people’s problems.”

Theresa will also be using the group to support Hucknall food bank, carrying on the the sustained help she and her friends have given it over the lockdown periods.

She continued: “The food bank now is more need now that it ever has been in the last 18 months and this new group will help with that.

“I put some feelers out about starting this local group and the feedback was very positive, all the ladies wanted it, so I’m pressing ahead with setting it up.

"I’m just getting the last details sorted and registering the group as a non-profit company and all we do make through it can be used to help the food bank.”