Hucknall workforce has late Christmas present for the town's food bank

ITP Aero UK employs around 670 people at the former Rolls-Royce site in Hucknall and every year gives each employee a Christmas hamper.

In mid to late January, there were still some spare hampers left over in Hucknall, so the team decided to sell these to anyone that was interested, in order to raise funds for the food bank.

Ian Williamson, general manager at the Hucknall ITP Aero site, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support our local food bank.

ITP Aero in Hucknall has donated £230 in sales from spare Christmas hampers to the town's food bank

"The team do a fantastic job and provide much-needed support to so many individuals and families locally, that we will always do whatever we can to help.”

The money donated will be used to bolster all the food parcels with key items that are always included in the packs for recipients, but not often donated.

Yvonne Campbell, project manager for the food bank, added: “We are always so grateful for any donations we get.

"There are items we have in abundance, such as beans, tuna and tinned tomatoes, but there are some things that we always need, such as custard, rice pudding and Fray Bentos pies.

“We are so thankful to the team at ITP Aero for their support and for their donation, which is incredibly useful and will enable us to bolster the stocks of the items we so desperately need.”