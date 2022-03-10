And one of the schools really getting into the spirit of the day was Butler’s Hill Infant and Primary School.

Teacher Nikki Beldham said: “We had a lovely day for World Book Day and the children fully embraced the day – there was so much excitement buzzing around school.

"Each class chose a book or theme and transformed the classrooms into that book.

"We had a superhero room, an Elmer room, a zoo room, a Peter Pan room, a pirates room, a flower room, a skeleton room and even a rainforest room – all based on different picture books we have enjoyed and read over and over again.

"The children and our families really got on board and every child dressed up to match the theme of their room – it really was a special day.

"Our headteacher Rachel Hallam had an extra special room where she transformed into the Gruffalo and children who regularly read at home were picked to share a book and a little sweet treat with her.

1. Marvel-lous costumes There were plenty of little superheroes in school to help save the world

2. Gruffalo room Head teacher Rachel Hallam created a special Gruffalo-themed room with sweet treats

3. In full bloom Everyone was brightening up the day even more in the flowers room

4. Back to nature Exotic and colourful animals and plants could be found in the rainforest room