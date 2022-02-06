Hucknall's Joe Worrall on the scoresheet as Forest thump Leicester in the FA Cup
Hucknall lad Joe Worrall was on the scoresheet as Nottingham Forest pulled off a sensational 4-1 win over East Midlands rivals Leicester City in the FA Cup.
After beating another Premier League big gun, Arsenal, in the last round, Forest and Worrall went into this game full of confidence.
And Worrall, the Forest skipper, netted his side’s third goal in a dizzying first-half display that saw Steve Cooper’s in-form Championship side blow away their Premier League neighbours and FA Cup holders to boot.
After goals from Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson had put Forest in control of the tie, Worrall headed home the third from a corner after 32 minutes.
Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for Leicester just before half-time after a mistake by Forest keeper Brice Samba.
But Djed Spence netted a fourth for the Reds just past the hour to ensure Forest can look forward to another home tie against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town in round five.