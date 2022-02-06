After beating another Premier League big gun, Arsenal, in the last round, Forest and Worrall went into this game full of confidence.

And Worrall, the Forest skipper, netted his side’s third goal in a dizzying first-half display that saw Steve Cooper’s in-form Championship side blow away their Premier League neighbours and FA Cup holders to boot.

After goals from Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson had put Forest in control of the tie, Worrall headed home the third from a corner after 32 minutes.

Hucknall's Joe Worrall celebrates scoring Forest's third goal during their 4-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for Leicester just before half-time after a mistake by Forest keeper Brice Samba.