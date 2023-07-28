News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall's Titchfield Park among seven Ashfield parks awarded coveted Green Flag Award status

Seven parks in Ashfield, including Titchfield Park in Hucknall, have received a coveted Green Flag Award for 2023.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read

As well as Titchfield Park, Portland Park, and Kingsway Park in Kirkby; Brierley Forest Park, and Sutton Lawn in Sutton and Selston Country Park have retained their Green Flag status and Kings Mill Reservoir has received the award for the first time.

Over the past four years Ashfield District Council has invested more than £2 million into parks and green spaces, improving play facilities, footpaths, accessibility and enhancing natural environments.

The Green Flag award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Titchfield Park in Hucknall has retained its Green Flag statusTitchfield Park in Hucknall has retained its Green Flag status
Titchfield Park in Hucknall has retained its Green Flag status
Recent work at Kings Mill Reservoir includes the installation of two accessible pedestrian entrances, footpath improvements, restoration of the viaduct, refurbishment of the café and visitor centre, new signage, removal of old fencing, and creation of wildlife areas.

Kings Mill Reservoir is also home to one of the council’s £62.6million Towns Fund projects.

Work has now started to extend the car park to create an extra 136 spaces to accommodate more visitors. The car park will complement the brand new purpose-built boathouse which will feature space for water sports equipment as well as a restaurant and function space.

Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead for Parks and Environmental Services, said: “Ashfield’s green and open spaces are important to our residents as places they can enjoy in their leisure time, visit with their friends and family or to exercise.

"Often a retreat away from the busy and demanding world, we are proud that seven of our parks have received these awards so a huge thank you to the teams for all the work they put in every year to maintain such high standards.”

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Ashfield District Council in achieving these Green Flag Awards.

“These parks are vital green spaces for the community in Ashfield, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

