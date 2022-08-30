Huge blazes among record 100 tackled by Hucknall firefighters in August
Firefighters from Hucknall Fire Station have clocked up a record-breaking century of jobs attended throughout the month of August.
In an extraordinary month, firefighters have had to deal with a number of incidents, many caused by the heatwave conditions that hit the country with temperatures soaring into the mid-30s Celsius again.
Among the incidents Hucknall crews attended was the huge blaze in Ranskill were thousands of scrap tyres and vehicles were ablaze a large grass fire at Rainworth and a house fire in Hucknall that left a boy in a serious condition in hospital.
On it Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been extremely busy throughout August, attending a variety of jobs.
"Hucknall Fire Station is generally a busy station anyway but yesterday (August 28) we hit 100 jobs for August.”
“A massive well done to all the firefighters that are keeping our communities safe but a huge thanks to the communities and people for their ongoing support.”