Huge blazes among record 100 tackled by Hucknall firefighters in August

In an extraordinary month, firefighters have had to deal with a number of incidents, many caused by the heatwave conditions that hit the country with temperatures soaring into the mid-30s Celsius again.

Among the incidents Hucknall crews attended was the huge blaze in Ranskill were thousands of scrap tyres and vehicles were ablaze a large grass fire at Rainworth and a house fire in Hucknall that left a boy in a serious condition in hospital.

Hucknall fire crews attended several grass fires in August as the scorching temperatures took their toll

On it Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been extremely busy throughout August, attending a variety of jobs.

"Hucknall Fire Station is generally a busy station anyway but yesterday (August 28) we hit 100 jobs for August.”

“A massive well done to all the firefighters that are keeping our communities safe but a huge thanks to the communities and people for their ongoing support.”

Hucknall firefighters were among 14 crews who tackled the huge inferno at Ranskill