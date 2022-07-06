Covid concerns meant the festival was moved from its usual February slot to July for this year.

But with just a couple of weeks to go, organisers have now pulled the plug after Nottingham CAMRA said the fluctuating July temperatures meant they were unable to guarantee the quality of the beer.

In a statement on the festival Facebook page, organisers said: “With great sadness we advise that the rescheduled 2022 Hucknall Beer Festival will not go ahead in July as planned.

Hucknall Beer Festival has been cancelled

“Nottingham CAMRA have expressed concerns that, looking at recent temperatures, and with the uncertainty of July, they feel they can’t guarantee the quality of the beer in the way they had planned for.

“And upon investigations of costs for the cellar cooling equipment required to support this, the festival has become financially unviable.

The loss of the festival is not only a huge blow to local ale fans but also to the John Godber Centre – where it is staged – as it is one of their big fundraisers for the year.

Kim Pears, centre manager, said: “It is a huge blow but as a charity we do have to accept defeat and agree with Nottingham CAMRA.

"It’s the responsible decision but we’re still gutted not to be able to host one of our biggest fundraisers in 2022.

"But we’re now ahead with planning for the 2023 festival which will be back (for sure) Valentine’s weekend 2023, bigger and better.”

The festival was already facing escalating costs, a reduction in sponsorship and a level of uncertainty about the support for a summer festival (both by changing to July and rises in the cost of living) to consider.

And the concerns over the actual beer itself – and the extra costs that would have been incurred to solve the problem – convinced organisers to cancel the event.

The Facebook statement continued: “We regret that there will be no 2022 festival, we were all looking forward to the event going ahead after having to postpone from February due to Covid.

"With every cost increase and with lower than usual sponsorship the margins for the festival were smaller but we were still dedicated to hosting the festival and were excited about the opportunities to utilise outside and host a great community event.

“Sadly, upon final advice following confirmation of costs, we have had to accept defeat and agree to wait until February and run the event as normal (come rain, snow or shine.).

"Our sincere thanks to those who have already committed to the dates, suppliers, volunteers, festival fans and our team as well as those who have spent many hours working on plans so far to date, we are so truly sorry we’ll have to wait another seven months to host the event but we will be back bigger and better in 2023.