Huge Hucknall tower is for Bulwell's Mellors Group to test new ride bound for Saudi Arabia

Mellors Group of Bulwell, which owns Skegness Pier and the Fantasy Island theme park in Lincolnshire, has put up the tower to test a spectacular new ride.

The tower has caused great interest in the town, particularly at night when it has been lit up in a spectacular display of colours that can been seen from all around.

But the attraction is not for the UK market as the group is instead sending the ride to be part of its touring entertainment project in Saudi Arabia, which has been running for the past three years.

The huge tower on the Hucknall car boot site is being used by Mellors Group to test a ride for Saudi Arabia

According to the group’s website, Mellors Group was awarded a five-year contract in 2019 by the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia to organise and create the world’s largest touring entertainment event.

The huge tower in Hucknall is part of the latest phase of the project, which is to create some of the most spectacular rides in the world.

A Mellors Group spokesperson said: "Mellors Group are currently building a 80 metre view tower in Nottingham for testing purposes.

"We are putting the ride up on the land at Hucknall.