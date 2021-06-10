Huge St George's flag to be unveiled at Nottingham Council House for the Euros

The 60-foot flag, believed to be the largest of its kind in the country, is the one used by the council to celebrate St George’s Day every year and to mark other national sporting events.

The football tournament was postponed last year because of the Covid pandemic and kicks-off Friday evening with the match between Turkey and Italy. England’s first group match against Croatia is on Sunday afternoon.

The flag covers most of the building’s frontage and will be installed by Nottingham firm Fast Graphics.

The huge flag will be unfurled on the front of Nottingham Council House

It is expected the flag will be ready to unfurl at 1pm.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark, portfolio holder for leisure and culture at Nottingham City Council, said: “After England’s success at the 2018 World Cup, it was a real shame that last year’s European Championships had to be postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

“However, you can sense that the excitement levels are building among supporters ahead of the tournament starting tomorrow, and with England’s first game on Sunday afternoon.

“Putting up a flag on the council house is just our way of acknowledging the city’s support for Gareth Southgate’s team.