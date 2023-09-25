Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hand-crafted Brave Bears have been produced using the same pattern by a small army of knitters and crocheters across the county for the annual Inspire Charity Knitting Challenge.

For the past month, the 887 bears have been on display at Mansfield Library, where a celebration event was held earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees, including Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper, met for tea and cake to thank the crafters.

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper with some of the Brave Bears police will use to help support vulnerable children and young crime victims. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The bears will now be handed over to Nottinghamshire Police where they will be used to comfort children who come into contact with officers in distressing circumstances.

Sophie Barker, first contact manager at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “For us a Brave Bear is a friend for a child in need.

"We deal with a lot of vulnerable children in our work in all sorts of different situations – anything from road traffic accidents to cases where children are the victims of crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"However lonely they may feel at that point we will now have a little friend to give them.

“And that’s really important because in that moment these bears may be the only friend they have when they are at their most vulnerable. So to all the crafters involved in this year’s challenge – and to all the organisers – I would like to say a huge thank you.”