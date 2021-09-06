Hundreds of Hucknall film fans flock to outdoor cinema event in Titchfield Park

The event, organised by Ashfield District Council, was hugely popular as people enjoyed screenings of the family film Raya and the Last Dragon and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Local Ashfield Independent councillors Trevor Locke, Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott were also in attendance and held an impromptu roving advice surgery for residents before, in between and after the films.

One of the most popular questions was when the next cinema event would be.

Hundreds turned out for the outdoor cinema event in Hucknall's Titchfield Park

Coun Waters, who lives next door to the park said, “It was such a great day at our wonderful park and it was marvellous to people young and old enjoying this free day out.

“The council has been inundated with messages of thanks from Hucknall residents.

"After successive Covid lockdowns, it was amazing to see our community coming together again.”

This was the latest event in Hucknall organised by the council since lockdown restrictions were eased.

During August, it held string music nights every Thursday along with the hugely successful inaugural Ashfield Food and Drink Festival.

Other future events include bringing birds of prey into Hucknall town centre, table top market days and much more.

The council has also revealed that the Hucknall Christmas Festival, including the lights switch-on, will be on Wednesday, December 1 and further details will be revealed in the coming months.

Coun Wilmott, who, being a huge Elton John fan, particularly enjoyed Rocketman, said: “It was a cracking day and the weather was on our side.

"It was great to see residents clapping and singing along.

“I also want to thank residents for supporting the park’s café in huge numbers.

"Titchfield Park in Hucknall is a fine setting and it’s somewhere we as a council have invested in heavily.

"Seeing our park become an outdoor cinema again shows that we are moving forward as we recover from Covid.