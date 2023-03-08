A jumble sale took place at the Salvation Army headquarters on High Street, Hucknall.

The event saw a variety of goods on sale, including bric-a-brac, clothing, children's toys, jigsaws, books and trinkets. Refreshments were served all morning during the event and many people turned up to keep warm and have a chat during the cost-of-living crisis.

Coun John Wilmott, Ashfield Council Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall North, who attended the event, said: “The bargain hunters turned out in force for this very worthwhile event and many came for a chat and a cup of tea in a safe warm environment.