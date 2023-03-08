News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV

Hundreds of pounds raised at Hucknall jumble sale

Hundreds of pounds was raised at a Hucknall jumble sale

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:05pm

A jumble sale took place at the Salvation Army headquarters on High Street, Hucknall.

The event saw a variety of goods on sale, including bric-a-brac, clothing, children's toys, jigsaws, books and trinkets. Refreshments were served all morning during the event and many people turned up to keep warm and have a chat during the cost-of-living crisis.

Read More
Vicar tells of distress after burglars bulldoze their way into Bulwell church
Coun John Wilmott , Ashfield Council executive lead member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services.
Coun John Wilmott , Ashfield Council executive lead member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services.
Coun John Wilmott , Ashfield Council executive lead member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services.
Most Popular

Coun John Wilmott, Ashfield Council Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall North, who attended the event, said: “The bargain hunters turned out in force for this very worthwhile event and many came for a chat and a cup of tea in a safe warm environment.

Coun Wilmott, council executive lead member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services and also Nottinghamshire Council member for Hucknall North, added: “The event raised a total of £295 which proved to be a very successful day out for the community.”

Hucknall