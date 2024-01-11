Hundreds of pregnant women in Nottinghamshire were smokers when they gave birth, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maternal smoking rates across England fell from 9.1 per cent in the three months to September 2022-23 to 7.5 per cent in the same period of 2023-24.

However, it meant the national target of six per cent was missed yet again, with Action on Smoking and Health saying the Government is not on track to hit it until around 2032.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS Digital figures show there were 285 pregnant women who were known to be smokers at the time of delivery in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire in the three months to September 2023.

Hundreds of pregnant women in Nottinghamshire were smokers when they gave birth, new figures show

This was equivalent to 12.1 per cent of all 2,395 mothers registered at the former NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG area – up slightly from 11.9 per cent during the same period in 2022-23.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive at Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Smoking rates during pregnancy have fallen over the last decade, although nationally we are not on track to hit the Government’s six per cent ambition until around 2032, a decade later than hoped for.

“Maternal smoking increases the risk of poor birth outcomes, including still birth, miscarriage and birth defects, so it's vital that every pregnant woman is offered support to quit smoking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Progress has improved over the last year coinciding with the roll out of new dedicated stop smoking support in maternity services.

“A new national financial incentive scheme for pregnant smokers and their partners due to be rolled out this year should further accelerate progress.

“However, more needs to be done to tackle the significant disparities in maternal smoking rates between different parts of the country and to address high rates of women relapsing to smoking postnatally.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “I am committed to supporting pregnant women to stop smoking and welcome these latest statistics which show a drop in the proportion of women smoking at time of delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement