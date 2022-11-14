After missing the last two years, the Remembrance Day parade returned to Hucknall this year and celebrated its centenary by following the original parade route from outside the town library to the cenotaph in Titchfield Park.

There, a service of remembrance was held and representatives from the Armed Forces, uniformed services, Scouts and Guides, Ashfield Council, the Royal British Legion and other community groups and organisations laid wreaths and everyone observed the two-minutes silence.

Coun Lee Waters, council member for Hucknall North, said: “It was amazing to see our parade return to Hucknall.

Wreaths laid at the cenotaph in Hucknall's Titchfield Park

"For 100 years, Hucknall has remembered those who gave and continue to give to ensure our freedoms.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a huge part of our calendar across Ashfield.

"Record numbers were reported the district and as leader of the council, I’d like to thank all the organisers who worked hard to ensure those who gave so much were remembered.”

The Hucknall parade was celebrating its centenary and started from outside the town library

About 300 people took part in the Bulwell parade, which was led by the Nottinghamshire Pipes and Drums Band.

Like Hucknall, the Bulwell parade was back after being cancelled for the previous two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The route was from Oakleigh Lodge Social Club along Highbury Road, to St Mary's Church .

The traditional open-air service, including a two-minute silence, took place next to the church war memorial, which had been covered with poppies.

The band was back to lead the parade to Titchfield Park

The vicar, Father Andrew Fisher, conducted the service and Kevin Mantle was bugler for the Last Post and Reveille.

Poppy wreaths included one laid by Catherine Mason in memory of her son, Cameron Laing.

Cameron, of Bulwell, who served in the Army, died in April 2014 at the age of 20 in a n accident during exercises in Devon and Cornwall.

Catherine was accompanied by Cameron's eight-year-old son, also named Cameron.

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters was delighted to see the parade back in Hucknall

Other wreath layers included Bulwell MP Alex Norris, local councillors and representatives of the Royal British Legion, Stockhill Fire Station and several uniformed organisations.

Events also took place on Friday, November 11, to mark Armistice Day, including at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters where officers and staff stood in silence and laid wreaths at the force’s war memorial.

The Bulwell parade was led by the Nottinghamshire Pipes & Drums Band. Photo: Kelvin Roddis