Iconic Batmobile is coming to Hucknall's Arc Cinema for new Batman movie fan event

The car – from the 1989 movie that starred Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson – will be at the venue on March 4, to coincide with a special fans night for the opening of the new movie The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson.

This will be the second time an iconic movie car has visited Hucknall in recent months after the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters came to town when that new movie opened last year.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager at the Arc, said: “We started organising our Batman event way back the night we had the Ecto-1 outside for Ghostbusters.

"It was such an amazing evening I started thinking about upcoming films with iconic cars attached to them we could replicate the event.

"I actually asked the owner of the Ecto-1 that night if he knew anyone with a batmobile and he knew someone that owned all of them.

"We asked in our public Facebook group For The Love of Film which Batmobile they would have preferred – the 1966 Adam West one, the 1989 Tim Burton one, the 1995 Batman Forever one, the Dark Knight trilogy ‘tumbler’ one or the Ben Affleck ‘Batman v Superman’ one and the poll gave overwhelming favour towards the Tim Burton 1989 one, so that’s what we have.

“Similarly to the Ghostbusters event, customers will buy their ‘Fan Event’ ticket at a £6 premium to our normal ticket price but for this premium customers will get a professionally taken photograph with the car , a large souvenir poster, postcards and a 3D-printed batarang..

"Tickets go on sale Friday February 11 and the event is on March 4.

It's worth noting that this film, although not yet rated, is looking likely to receive a 15 certificate, so unlike the Ghostbusters event which was well attended by families and kids, only Bat fans aged 15 and over will be able to buy Fan Event tickets.

"However, we’re going to charge families £3 to have their photo taken with the car and hopefully Batman and also receive a large souvenir poster and a cone of popcorn.

"This money will go towards the cost of the car hire and anything made extra will go to The Hope Lea Project.